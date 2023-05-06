Sudan’s situation very worrying: Iran's FM
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a Twitter message described the current situation in Sudan as worrying and emphasized that if there is no proper provision, its scope will spread to the region, the Sudanese territory in particular.
"Unfortunately, we are witnessing some external interference and provocation in this crisis. Internal dialogue and understanding are the most appropriate option for going through this crisis," Amirabdollahian wrote on his Twitter account.