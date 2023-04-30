Iraq can open the doors for more relations between Iran and Arab countries: Expert

​An expert on the Middle East has said that the relationship with Iraq can pave the way for the Islamic Republic of Iran to have more conversations with other Arab countries.

Evaluating the recent trip by the Iraqi President to Iran, Reza Sadrolhoseini told ILNA that this trip can be very effective in expanding trade relations, borders, and tourism between Iraq and Iran.

According to Sadrolhsoeini, Iran and Iraq have lots of commonalities and this trip can be very effective in the spread of topics of interest between the two countries.

He also emphasized that the relationship with Iraq can pave the way for Iran to have more conversations with the Arab countries.

The expert continued that the trip of Abdul Latif Rashid to Iran also can be important in the security and trade relations between Iran and the Kurdish provinces in Iraq.

The Iraqi president, who was elected as the president of Iraq in October 2022, visited Iran for the first time on Saturday.

