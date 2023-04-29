Iran, Iraq determined to expand bilateral ties: President Raisi

​Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Baghdad and Tehran plan to expand mutual ties and that Iraq and Iran enjoy good political, economic, trade, and cultural exchanges.

President Raisi made the remarks in a joint press conference after a discussion with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid in Tehran on Saturday.

Raisi said that the two presidents had good negotiations and held talks on different issues.

Describing Baghdad-Tehran ties as strategic, the Iranian president said that the level of trade and economic exchanges between the two countries stands at more than $10 billion, which can improve.

Iraq and Iran cooperate in infrastructure, water, electricity, gas, and energy sectors in a way to use the existing capacities that can meet both nations’ demands, he added.

He further pointed to a security memorandum of understanding signed last year between the two neighboring states, noting that the MoU is in place and will help establish security in the region.

Iran’s interactions with Iraq and other regional states are based on mutual interests but the United States merely thinks of its own interests, Raisi noted, expressing hope that his Iraqi counterpart’s visit to Tehran would be a turning point in upgrading bilateral ties.

The Iranian chief executive also said, "As much as we see negotiations between regional states as fruitful, we consider the presence of foreign forces in the region as harmful."

Heading a high-ranking delegation, President Rashid visits Iran at an official invitation by his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

Upon his arrival early on Saturday, the Iraqi chief executive was welcomed by Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of Iran Ehsan Khandozi at the Mehrabad International Airport on Saturday morning.

President Rashid’s wife, who accompanies him on the official visit to Iran, was welcomed by Iran's Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Ensiyeh Khazali.

The Iraqi president, who was elected as the head of the government of Iraq in October 2022, visits Iran for the first time.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani visited Iran just a month after the start of his tenure in late October.

endNewsMessage1