Iranian ethnic groups' unity foiled enemies' plots: President Raisi

​Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has underlined that unity of Iranian tribes and ethnic groups in Khuzestan has always foiled the enemies' plots, and said that this unity and solidarity should be preserved.

President Raisi in his Thursday meeting with the heads of Khuzestani tribes at Ershad Mosque of Ahvaz said that Khuzestan has paid its fair share to country, adding that today, the entire Iranians, and especially the government officials must frankly be fully at the service of this province and its warm-blooded citizens.

President Raisi said that employment is the 1st priority in Khuzestan, and using the local workforce in all sectors has priority compared to using non-local forces, and the companies stationed in this province must take advantage of the Khuzestani youth as their 1st priority.

He said that the last summer water crisis of Khuzestan no longer exists, thanks to good water management, adding, "The resulted tensions due to that water crisis could have led to serious tension in the region, but we fortunately was overcome thanks to competent water management in the province.

"My greatest pride is being the servant of the people, and I will spare no effort in resolving the problems with which Khuzestan province and our citizens in this province are entangled," President Raisi added.

endNewsMessage1