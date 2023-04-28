Iraqi president to visit Iran soon

​Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid is scheduled to pay a visit to Iran in the coming days.

The one-day visit of the Iraqi president will take place at the official invitation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday morning.

The visiting Iraqi President will be accorded an official welcome at the Sa’dabad Cultural-Historical complex in Tehran, Iran.

Rashid will meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi before the two presidents participate in a joint press conference.

This will be Rashid's first visit to Iran since taking office as Iraq's president.

endNewsMessage1