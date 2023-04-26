FM: Iran helps no warring side in Ukraine

​Iranian Foreign Minister said that the Islamic Republic of Iran provides no aid to either of the warring sides in the Ukrainian war.

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.

He elaborated on Iran’s principled positions toward the Ukrainian war, saying that Iran does not consider war as a solution and supports all countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said that Iran is hosting millions of Afghan refugees.

He also stressed the UN’s support for creating suitable infrastructure for Afghans.

Meanwhile, Griffiths informed Amirabdollahian of his efforts regarding humanitarian issues.

He also elaborated on his views on the human situation in Afghanistan and Ukraine.

