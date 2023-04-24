Iran says continues support for Palestinian nation, Resistance

​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has emphasized that the Islamic Republic would continue to support the Palestinian nation and Palestine’s resistance movement.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Palestine’s Hamas resistance movement.

Pointing to the speech delivered by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr on April 22, the foreign minister stressed the importance of the continuation of political and spiritual support for the Palestinian nation and their resistance movement.

For his part, Haniyeh said the Palestinian nation and all Palestinian groups are seriously determined to resist the occupying regime’s aggression.

Further, he welcomed the recently-announced agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia, saying that such an agreement would be of benefit to both countries and to the entire region.

