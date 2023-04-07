French, Iranian FMs meet in Beijing, stress expansion of ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna met in Beijing on Thursday evening, taking advantage of the simultaneous presence of the high-ranking delegations of the two countries in China.

Various issues of bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common interest were discussed and exchanged.

The two sides also conferred on some consular issues and emphasized the necessity of mutual respect and continuation of joint dialogues.

Colonna is accompanying French President Emmanuel Macron on his visit to China.

The Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers held talks in the Chinese capital and singed a joint statement on Thursday morning.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has announced that Riyadh and Tehran resumed official diplomatic ties on Thursday.

endNewsMessage1