Iran FM says he will meet Russian counterpart soon

​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a Twitter message said that he will meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov soon.

We have recently exchanged views with the foreign ministers of Austria, Australia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, UAE, Switzerland, Pakistan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Libya and Syria, Amir Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter account.

I will meet with the Russian Foreign Minister in Moscow soon, he added.

Realization of the government‘s balanced foreign policy and dynamic diplomacy is on the right track, he noted.

