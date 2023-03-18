UAE envoy: Saudi-Iran accord best opportunity to stabilize Yemen

Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations Lana Nusseibeh has said that an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia provides the best opportunity to establish stability in Yemen.

Nusseibeh told correspondents in New York on Friday that we see the opportunity to create stability in the situation of Yemen in the very near future.

She expressed hope that a roadmap to help implement peace in Yemen totally would be achievable.

The envoy went on to say that the UAE supports Saudi Arabia, which has followed up on the important negotiations among warring sides in Yemen.

Advocating efforts made by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg in this respect, she noted that the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran will be the best opportunity to establish long-term stability in Yemen’s situation.

The UAE will fully support the establishment of stability in Yemen and Abu Dhabi will do its best to achieve the goal, the ambassador underlined.

Asked about the opportunity of the holy month of Ramadan (Islamic fasting month) to establish peace in Yemen, she emphasized that Ramadan has created an opportunity for peace; hopefully, it would be so.

Saudi Arabia and Iran signed an agreement in Beijing on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations, which had been severed since 2016 following the execution of a prominent Shia cleric in Saudi Arabia.

