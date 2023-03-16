Iran-Bahrain problems are transregional: Expert

An expert on West Asia has said that the initial negotiations between Iran and Bahrain on the normalization of relations are underway.

Asked about the effect of the possible normalization of relations between Iran and Bahrain on the region, Reza Sadrolhosseini said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that given the actions that have been done by Bahrain over the last few years, the problems between Iran and Bahrain are completely trans-regional.

After the deal on normalization between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the solvation of problems between Iran and Bahrain also will be one of the foreign policy achievements by Tehran, he noted.

He also added that the efforts by Iran and Saudi Arabia to solve the disagreements and create convergence could spread across the region.

