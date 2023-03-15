Iran-IAEA Safeguards issues should be resolved politically and technically: AEOI

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi has said that more fields of cooperation have been created between Iran and the IAEA.

Behrooz Kamalvandi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that contact between Iran and the IAEA is underway and the inspectors are supposed to come and go.

More fields of cooperation have been created and as we move forward, we will make announcements if any actions are taken.

He also emphasized that the issues between Iran and the IAEA including the safeguards issue should be resolved both politically and technically.

