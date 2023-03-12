China caused mess in the U.S. by mediating between Iran and Saudi Arabia: MP

A member of parliament in Iran has said that China has come out of being on the defensive and silent by mediating between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Fada Hossein Maleki said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that given the presence of Zionists in the region, coherence in the Islamic world is necessary.

Evaluating the mediation of China between Iran and Saudi Arabia, he said that China has come out of being on the defensive and silent.

China has the potential for great works, he said, adding that it seems that it wouldn't be the last step for China.

He described China’s mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia as causing a mess in the U.S., saying that the U.S. always felt that they should decide for the Saudis and put pressure on Iran.

