Iran condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Saturday condemned a terrorist attack that targeted a gathering of journalists in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital city of Balkh Province.

In his message, the Iranian spokesman said he was saddened by the martyrdom and injury of a number of journalists and media people.

He sympathized with the families of the victims and prayed for a speedy recovery for those injured in the incident.

Kanaani said that the perpetrators and sponsors of such brutal acts of terrorism are enemies of peace, stability, and security in neighboring Afghanistan which have targeted information and enlightenment as well as coexistence among the Afghan people.

