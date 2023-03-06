Spokesman: Media lies against Iran not a new phenomenon

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani emphasized here on Sunday that telling lies in the media against Iran is not a new phenomenon, but its intensified during the past few months has several reasons.

Kanaani wrote in a tweet, "Some foreign media have always propagated lies against the Islamic Republic of Iran, but such false propagations have been intensified during the past few months and that has several reasons."

"One of the most important reasons for the intensifying of false propagations about Iran is that the apartheid regime of Israel has been engaged in political disputes, street unrests and internal crisis for a long time, but of course hiding the fact does not help that regime in escaping its deemed faith, which is disintegration," added Kanani.

