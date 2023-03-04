IAEA chief meets AEOI head in Tehran

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi met and conferred with the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami in Tehran on Friday.

Grossi arrived in Tehran on Friday evening and was officially welcomed by AEOI Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi.

The IAEA chief will meet and confer with a number of high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran during his two-day visit to Tehran.

