US failed to learn lessons from past mistakes on Iran: Ulyanov

Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ivanovich Ulyanov has criticized current and former US presidents for their policies with regard to Iran, saying those policies only caused speedy expansion of the Iranian nuclear program.

Ulyanov on Twitter on Tuesday that former US President Donald Trump ignored repeated warnings by experts that if he pulls out of Iran nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, Iran would retaliate by expanding its nuclear program.

“No lessons learned,” said the Russian diplomat of the policies of the current US president Joe Biden in dealing with Iran.

One year after Trump pulled out of the JCPOA, Iran gradually increased its peaceful nuclear activities as it was unable to benefit economically from the deal.

Tehran has blamed lack of seriousness in the Biden administration for a failure of efforts to revive the JCPOA.

