Iran, U.S. can reach a temporary agreement: Expert

Mr. Grossi's trip to Tehran is a very important trip that can be the last opening that leads to the revival of the JCPOA, Morteza Makki told ILNA.

If the JCPOA negotiations do not reach the final result, another way for Iran and the United States is to reach a temporary agreement, he added.

The fact is that the JCPOA, with all its weaknesses, is the best structure for reviving the negotiations and de-escalating the relations between Iran and the West, he noted, saying that without the JCPOA, any agreement that is made will not have its own economic and political effects for Iran, either domestically or at the regional and global level.

