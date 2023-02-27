Sultan of Oman trip to Iran has nothing to do with JCPOA: expert

An expert on international affairs has said that the upcoming trip of the Sultan of Oman to Iran should be more considered in the mutual relations framework than transferring messages between Iran and the U.S.

Commenting on the upcoming trip of the Sultan of Oman to Iran, Korosh Ahmadi said that it is unlikely that this trip will be about the nuclear talks between Iran and the West because the U.S. has insisted that the JCPOA revival is not on their agenda.

He emphasized that maybe the messages that will be transferred between Iran and the U.S. include the JCPOA but the connection between the trip of Oman’s Sultan to Tehran and transferring messages between Iran and the U.S. are unclear.

This trip should be more considered in the mutual relations framework than transferring messages, he noted

