Amirabdollahian discusses nuclear issue, Ukraine war with Borrell
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has discussed Iran’s nuclear issue and the military conflict in Ukraine with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
"Tonight in my phone call with Josep Borrell we discussed Iran-EU ties, (efforts to reach) an agreement to remove the sanctions, cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency as well as developments in Ukraine," Amirabdollahian said in a tweet posted late on Sunday.