Raisi: Biden administration's Iran policy no different from Trump's

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi said the Biden administration's Iran policy is no different from Trump's.

Raisi made the remarks in an exclusive interview with China’s CGTN, adding that the US has "seriously miscalculated" Iran, and so have some European countries.

He added that the US was the one to abandon the nuclear pact by walking away from the talks and is now trying to foment unrest on Iran's streets.

Raisi noted that the Biden administration's Iran policy is not different from Trump's, adding that both have sought to impose sanctions and suppress Iran.

He added that they say that want to reach an agreement with Iran, but their words and deeds are not consistent.

Raisi said that Iran is seeking to reach a good pact, but the US is not only fulfilling its commitment to the JCPOA, but they also walked away from the negotiating table.

endNewsMessage1