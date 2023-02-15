Peking University grants honorary title to President Raisi

President of Peking University Hao Ping granted an honorary academic title in recognition of President Raisi’s services and actions in developing relations between Iran and China, as well as maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the dean, professors, and students of Peking University.

Expressing his happiness with President Raisi and his fellow delegates’ presence in China and in Peking University, Hao Ping, said that thanks to President Raisi’s services and actions in developing relations between Iran and China, as well as maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world, he is awarded the honorary academic title.

The award has been approved by the scientific council of Peking University.

Meanwhile, the four best professors of Peking University in the field of Iranian studies and teaching the Persian language were praised.

