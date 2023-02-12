Pakistan felicitates Iran on 44th anniversary of Revolution

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan, felicitated the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

According to a press release on Sunday by President Secretariat Press Wing, in his message to the leader of the Islamic Revolution, Alvi said that the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran were rooted in linguistic, cultural, and religious bonds.

He also said that Pakistan remained committed to further strengthening these ties across the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

Alvi also conveyed his best wishes for Ayatollah Khamenei’s health and happiness and for the continued progress, prosperity, and well-being of the brotherly people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

endNewsMessage1