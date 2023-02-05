US sanctions policy doomed to fail: Amirabdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that the US policy of bullying other countries and imposing sanctions is doomed to fail.

Amirabdollahian made the comments early on Sunday in a meeting in Havana with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla

In their meeting, the two top diplomats discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations between Iran and Cuba.

Amirabdollahian described Tehran-Havana ties as strong and historical and said that the two countries have a common foreign policy objective: to maintain independence and fight unilateralism in the world.

He also condemned US interference in Cuba during the July 2022 unrest in the country, adding that the United States and certain Western governments have a simultaneous policy of imposing sanctions on countries and interfering in their affairs by causing turmoil and riots.

For his part, the Cuban foreign minister said that Havana has always prioritized boosting relations with Iran.

Parrilla said Cuba would continue to support the rights of all countries to have a peaceful nuclear energy program.

Meanwhile, Amirabdollahian also held a meeting in Havana with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz early on Sunday to discuss international and regional issues with the senior Cuban official.

Leading a high-ranking political delegation, Amirabdollahian arrived in Cuba on Saturday after visits to Mauritania, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

endNewsMessage1