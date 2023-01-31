Azerbaijan embassy evacuation welcomed by Israel: Expert

An expert on Azerbaijan has said that the evacuation of the Azerbaijan embassy in Iran was at the behest of Israel.

حشمتی در گفت‌وگو با ایلنا:

Commenting on the recent developments in relations between Iran and Azerbaijan and the evacuation of the Azerbaijan embassy in Iran, Borhan Heshmati told ILNA that the Azerbaijani officials especially the president, Ilham Aliyev, in recent months were seeking to create tensions in the relations between Tehran and Baku.

He also said that the issue of the attack on the Azerbaijan embassy also has been used for increasing the level of hostility against Iran.

Increasing the level of hostility and tension against Iran in recent months by Azerbaijan was by order of Israel and Israeli officials also didn’t have any fear of saying that they seek to cut the relations between Tehran and Baku, he added.

There are many indications that the decision of evacuating the Azerbaijan embassy in Iran was in favor and by order of Israel, he added.

There is a contradiction in the behaviors of Azerbaijan in such a way that they evacuate the embassy under the pretext of Iran being insecure but they have announced that their Consulate General in Tabriz will continue to operate, he noted.

It shows that Azerbaijan may evacuate the embassy under pressure but it doesn't want to leave Iran completely, he said.

Azerbaijan said on Monday it was suspending work at its embassy in Iran, days after a gunman stormed the mission, killing one guard and wounding two others.

endNewsMessage1