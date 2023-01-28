Iran-IAEA relations based on safeguards: Nuclear Chief

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has said that the relations between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are underway based on the safeguards.

Speaking to ILNA, Mohammad Eslami said that the JCPOA is a deal and a trade-off but our relations with the IAEA are based on the safeguards.

Commenting on Rafael Grossi's recent remarks that there is no shell left from the JCPOA, the official said that the relations of Iran with the IAEA are undergoing based on the safeguards.

