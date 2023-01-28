Iran Ready for Cooperation to Shed Light on Azerbaijan Embassy Attack

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed Tehran’s readiness for cooperation to clarify issues surrounding an armed attack on the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan that killed a staff member and injured two others.

In a post on his Twitter account on Friday night, the top Iranian diplomat said he has visited a hospital in northern Tehran where the victims of Friday morning’s attack on the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan are receiving treatment.

Pointing to a telephone conversation with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov about the incident, Amirabdollahian said Iran is ready to cooperation to shed light on the aspects of the incident.

He once again offered condolences to the nation and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

After visiting the Azeri nationals at the hospital, Amirabdollahian held a joint press conference with the Azeri ambassador, during which he said Iran’s intelligence and security organizations believe the attack was not a “terrorist and organized operation,” but rather, it was carried out with personal motives.

“Immediately after the incident, the president issued a firm order to follow up the incident legally and judicially, and to conduct legal and judicial follow-ups on each and every one of those who may have been negligent in this matter,” he said.

