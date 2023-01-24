Pres. Raisi says Iran seeks full implementation of accords with Russia

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday hailed relations with Russia, saying that his country is seeking to fully implement its agreements with the Russian Federation.

During his talks with Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in the capital Tehran, Raisi said that Iran and Russia have numerous capacities which they can use to protect both their own and regional interests.

The Iranian president also said that economic relations between Tehran and Moscow are constantly progressing, adding that the two countries enjoy various capacities in different fields including trade, energy, transit, and transport, which can be used to further expand mutual cooperation.

The Russian official, on his part, said that President Raisi’s stance on expanding regional and neighborly relations has facilitated the expansion of relations between Tehran and Moscow.

Volodin added that Russia has the same approach towards developing relations with Iran, and is making efforts to constantly develop those relations.

The chairman of Russia’s Duma arrived in Tehran on Monday for a two-day visit.

