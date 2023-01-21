 IRGC terror listing not good idea: Senior EU official

An American media journalist wrote on his Twitter account on Friday that he had asked a senior EU official about the IRGC terror listing and heard in response, "I think it’s not a good idea because it prevents you from going ahead on other issues.”

The Wall Street Journal journalist, Laurence Norman, added on his Twitter account, "So different views in Brussels."

Norman also said that President of the European CommissionUrsula von der Leyen this week said that she "supported the proposal."

"Official says in the (very unlikely) event the JCPOA is revived, just as the US had agreed to discuss the IRGC FTO listing after the deal was revived (note discuss, not lift), the EU would have to do so also if IRGC is terror listed. 'We will have to negotiate that? Yes.'"

The European Parliament’s members on Wednesday backed an amendment added to an annual foreign policy report, calling for “the EU and its member states to include the IRGC in the EU’s terror list.”

