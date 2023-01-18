Nasrallah: Martyr Soleimani belongs to entire Islamic nation

Lebanese Hezbollah Sec Gen said in the Martyr Soleimani Int'l Literary Award donation ceremony that Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani's fame goes beyond borders and time, as he is a martyr of the entire Islamic Ummah (nation).

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was speaking about the exalted position of martyrs in Islam, added, "The holy verses of the Glorious Qur'an and the saying of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), as well as the narrations about the advent of Islam, all tell us that the status of the martyrs in the Other Day is very exalted and also their divine awards and blessings are glorious."

The Hezbollah secretary general added that the victories gained in Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen were all gained thanks to the sacred shed blood of the martyrs, and some of those martyrs' influence goes beyond their own time and place.

Nasrallah said that Haj Qassem Soleimani was one of those martyrs, as he belonged to the entire Islamic Ummah.

He said that the most important personality trait of Haj Qassem Soleimani was the spiritual effect he left on all those with who he worked, his unique bravery, and his way of walking calmly amid showering bullets and explosives.

The Hezbollah secretary general said that Haj Qassem was the best commander of the past two decades.

"He prevented the occupation of the entire region by the Americans, who had assumed that the occupation of Iraq and the rest of the region would be a very easy job for them. But the axis he established made their project fail," he added.

