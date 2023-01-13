FM in Lebanon: Iran to remain Lebanese gov't, nation, resistance supporter

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said after arriving in Lebanon in a press conference that the Islamic Republic of Iran will mightily continue its support for the Lebanese people, government, and resistance forces.

Hossein Amirabdollahian said that his visit to Lebanon is at the official invitation extended by his Lebanese counterpart and aimed at bilateral consultations on bilateral ties, and regional and international developments, including the latest developments in occupied Palestine.

He stressed that the strong support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Lebanon continues like in the past.

