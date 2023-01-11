Iran, Russia ambassadors meet in Vienna UN office

Permanent ambassadors of Iran and Russia in Vienna-based international organizations met and conferred on Tuesday evening in the Austrian capital city.

The Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet reflecting on the meeting wrote, "Today I visited the office of the permanent ambassador of Iran at Vienna-based international organizations and had a constructive talk with Ambassador Mohsen Naziri-Asl on issues of mutual interest."

He did not present further details about the meeting, but shortly ago he had spoken about joint meetings of the Iranian, Russian and Chinese political delegations in Vienna, as a new triangular diplomatic group.

endNewsMessage1