Legal responsibility of US hostile actions against Iran undeniable : FM Spox

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that the US's enmity with the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation is nothing new, adding that the legal and international responsibility of the hostile actions of different American governments against Iran cannot be denied.

The instruction for propaganda, political and economic “maximum pressure” operation of the US regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been on the agenda of all American presidents from Carter to Biden, resorting to the big lie of supporting human rights and democracy. Still, they have gained nothing more than “maximum failure,” the spokesman wrote in the second Tweet.

Why do the Americans not learn from all the disgrace rooted in relying on the treacherous double-crossing Zionist advisors? he asked.

He wrote in the third Tweet here is the independent and powerful Iran.

Kanaani wrote the Tweets after Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said, “I received a newly declassified document saying Carter ordered the CIA in Dec. 1979 to overthrow the I.R. of Iran. This means they have had this intention since the Revolution’s inception. The document mentions propaganda as the way to overthrow the Revolution.”

