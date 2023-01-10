FM highlights female diplomats’ role in introducing Iranian women position

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian stressed the role of female diplomats in introducing the capacities, potential, and status of Iranian women in the international arena.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks addressing a ceremony to mark National Women's Day.

Elaborating on the viewpoint of the Iranian Foreign Ministry towards female diplomats, he considered the role of female diplomats in introducing the capacities, abilities, and positions of Iranian women in international arenas to be of particular importance.

He also underlined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' approach to supporting and facilitating the presence of female diplomats in managerial positions inside and outside the country.

endNewsMessage1