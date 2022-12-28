AEOI Chief: Medicine produced from heavy water derivatives

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that medicines are produced from heavy water derivatives.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Eslami said that the production of drugs with heavy water derivatives is also on the agenda of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

The only Iranian company in the field of radiopharmaceutical production in the world is sanctioned, he said adding that it shows that people's lives have no value to sanctions.

Production of items in the treatment sector is active; he said stressing that radiopharmaceuticals have diagnostic and therapeutic functions, the diagnostic section was opened last week.

With regard to treatment, it directly hits cell therapy and destroys it without harming the patient, he said.

Chemotherapy has side effects for cancer patients, so radiotherapy is better in this regard, he stated.

