 Iran Can Become Regional Hub of Medicine: President

Iran’s capacity to produce 95 percent of its needed medicines domestically could turn the country into the region’s hub of pharmaceuticals, President Ebrahim Raisi said.

During a visit to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade on Monday, Raisi described the transportation, energy, maritime, and pharmaceutical industries as Iran’s big advantages.

He said while the domestic pharmaceutical industries fulfill the country’s need for 95% of medicines, such a homegrown capacity can turn Iran into the regional hub of production and distribution of pharmaceuticals.

Hailing his administration’s export activities, Raisi said closer relations have been established with many regional countries whose market capacities had been ignored.

“Many markets in the region belong to us, so rapid planning and action are needed to conquer them,” the president stated.

Raisi also lauded the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade for opening 12 foreign trade offices in regional countries with the task of presenting Iran’s huge capacities to the state-run and private sectors and the business people of the region.

In remarks in February, Raisi said his administration’s foreign policy is focused on engaging in maximum interaction with neighbors and allies, paying attention to the capacities of regional and international organizations, and developing economic diplomacy.

He also noted that Iran’s approach in relations with world countries, especially with neighbors, is not based on tactical but strategic considerations.

endNewsMessage1