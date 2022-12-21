Continuing JCPOA talks requires political will: expert

An expert on foreign policy has said that the atmosphere of the JCPOA is cold.

Evaluating the prospect of JCPOA revival, Nasrollah Tajik told ILNA that the safeguards issue was the main issue that led these negotiations into a deadlock.

He reiterated that the JCPOA is the only solution, noting that we don’t have any other alternative than the Iran deal.

“The JCPOA was our international approach and we assured the world that we want to work with the world based on its norms and we want to ensure our aims and interests in foreign policy through that way and the world community trusted us,” he noted.

The U.S. and the Western countries on the one hand and Iran on the other don’t want to disrupt the deal, he said, asserting that the strategy is not to destroy the JCPOA but the strategy is getting more concessions and giving less.

Commenting on the recent meeting between Iran’s foreign minister and Borrell on the sideline of the Baghdad Conference in Jordan, he noted that if the two sides have the political will they can determine the time for the continuation of the negotiations but I think that the atmosphere of the JCPOA is cold now.

