FM censures France for meddling in Iran’s internal affairs

Amirabdollahian posted a critical tweet early on Wednesday after his meeting on the sidelines of the Baghdad Conference in Jordan with French counterpart Catherine Colonna.

“On the sidelines of the Baghdad conf. 2, FMs of Iran & France met. I considered France's interference in our internal affairs unacceptable. Discussed reconsideration of France's positions. Agreed that the path of dialogue & diplomacy is preferable.

“The I.R. of Iran stands strong,” Amirabdollahian wrote.

The Iranian foreign minister, who arrived in Amman at the head of a delegation to take part in the second edition of the Baghdad Conference, had already held talks with the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in the Jordanian capital on Tuesday.

About his meeting with Borrell, Amirabdollahian tweeted “On the sidelines of the Baghdad conf. 2, met @JosepBorrellF for 2 hours (Dr. Bagheri & Mora joined). Examined all aspects of the Vienna Agreement. In a constructive meeting, he emphasized his determination to bring the negotiations to a conclusion. Discussed Ukraine & energy crisis.”

Representatives from various regional countries, including Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Turkiye along with a delegation from France were present at the Baghdad Conference in the Jordanian capital Amman.

The regional and international organizations, including the EU, the Arab League, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, the United Nations, and the Group of Twenty (G20), were also represented at the conference to exchange views on continued support for Iraq.

endNewsMessage1