President Raisi terms Gen. Soleimani as symbol of resistance against terrorism

Iranian President Ebrahim said in a video message to the inauguration ceremony of the third anniversary of the establishment of Resistance Radio that the name "Martyr Soleimani" is a symbol of resistance and the fight against terrorism.

The opening ceremony of the third anniversary of the establishment of Resistance Radio was held on Tuesday in Tehran.

President Raisi said that indeed, the personality of Martyr General Soleimani must be recognized not as a person but as a school of thought, not as a person holding a position in the IRGC or a commander, but as someone who has a position that looks at him can create a trend in the country and the Islamic world.

Raisi emphasized that Resistance Radio can develop resistance thought worldwide and raise awareness.

endNewsMessage1