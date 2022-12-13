Iran Hits Back at US, Allies for Human Rights Allegations

The Iranian Judiciary's High Council for Human Rights condemned an interfering communiqué issued by the foreign ministers of the US and its allies, rejecting the unfounded accusations that the Islamic Republic violates the rights of women.

In a statement on Tuesday, the High Council for Human Rights said it is a bitter irony that the foreign ministers of the US and certain other states, including the UK, Australia, Canada, Chile, Iceland, New Zealand, South Korea, and Sweden, have resorted to a joint interfering statement to accuse the Islamic Republic of violating the rights of women and girls, while those countries try to use the issue of women as a tool to pursue their own interests and political preferences.

The statement added that several research studies and reports published by Western institutes show that the situation of violation of rights of women and girls in the West, particularly in the US, is more catastrophic than in other countries across the world.

As those countries decrease the dignity and character of women, the statistics for violence against women and girls are appalling, the statement added, the website of the Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights reported.

If the Western countries are concerned about the rights of women and girls, they had better think about respecting women and girls’ rights inside their own countries instead of pretending to defend people in other countries, it said.

The US and other Western states which have supported the assassination of women, men and children in Iran at the hands of terrorist groups, aided and abetted the regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in killing Iranians during the eight-year war (of the 1980s), and imposed illegal sanctions on the Iranian citizens are pursuing their inhumane political agenda by issuing the so-called human rights statements, it added.

It also noted that the High Council for Human Rights condemns the nine states behind the communiqué, stressing that such moves have been carried out with the purpose of putting pressure on independent countries.

The statement emphasized that Iranian women and girls have easy access to the Internet and social media platforms, adding that the Internet penetration rate in Iran has surpassed 129 percent as there are nearly 142 million subscribers of cell phones and 109 million users of Internet in the country.

Therefore, the nine countries that have signed the communiqué should halt the unilateral and cruel sanctions on Iranian women, girls and children, the statement concluded.

