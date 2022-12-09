Zangzor Corridor escalated security condition in South Caucasus: Expert

An expert on international relations has said that Baku becoming Tel Aviv's plaything has destructive effects on Tehran-Baku relations and even the internal conditions of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The situation in the South Caucasus has become more securitized than before following Baku's attempt to change geopolitics in the region, Afifeh Abedi told ILNA.

She said that the countries of the region, especially the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia try to balance threats by using extra-regional support or different tools.

She emphasized that “Baku becoming Tel Aviv's plaything has destructive effects on Tehran-Baku relations and even the internal conditions of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

The plan for the construction of the Zangzor Corridor has been one of the important factors in the escalation of security conditions in the South Caucasus in recent months, she said, adding that it seems that Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan have different scenarios in mind to pursue this project, and militarism is probably one of these scenarios that is detrimental to all sides.

