The issuance of the human rights resolution against Iran has already damaged the reputation of the country; expert

The issuance of the human rights resolution against Iran has already damaged the reputation and image of the country, and if no measures are taken, these damages will become more important and serious over time, International affairs analyst Reza Nasri told ILNA.

"In the absence of a serious plan from the government and in the absence of expert management in this matter, the task of the 'fact-finding committee' will ultimately be to refer the situation of Iran to the UN Security Council. The very opening of the case in the Security Council will also expose Iran to important and diverse security threats", he added.

Nasri also said that in the absence of the support of China and Russia in the Security Council, Iran will be exposed to the coercive tools and levers of the Security Council.

