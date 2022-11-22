Sixth round Iran-Saudi talks will be held: ex-ambassador

The former Iranian ambassador to Kuwait has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran still adheres to dialogue and the prime minister of Iraq insisted on the continuation of meditation efforts between Tehran and Riyadh.

Reza Mirabian denied press reports regarding Iran’s intention to attack Saudi Arabia which was reportedly prevented by the U.S., saying that during recent months the U.S. has strongly tried to create tension and provocation in the relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

Commenting on the reasons for the failure of the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the expert insisted that the media intervention of Saudi Arabia through the Iran International TV channel led to the darkness of the atmosphere.

The Islamic Republic of Iran still adheres to dialogue, he told ILNA, adding that the prime minister of Iraq insisted on the continuation of meditation efforts between Tehran and Riyadh and we are waiting for the responses of both sides for the continuation of negotiations.

He said that “I think certainly the sixth rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia will be held if the atmosphere of the U.S. provocations stops.”

Iran and Saudi Arabia have joint interests in the Persian Gulf and they should get along with each other to ensure these benefits, he noted.

