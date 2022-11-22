President Raisi calls for broadening of Tehran-Astana ties

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart said that Tehran-Astana relations have always been progressing and "I hope that the interactions" and relations between the two countries will be further strengthened during the new term of Kazakh president.

President Raisi had a telephone conversation with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulating him on his re-election in the Presidential elections, and said, "The relations between Tehran and Astana have always been progressing, and I hope that the relations between the two countries will improve in the new term of the presidency of Your Excellency."

Referring to the good agreements reached in the numerous meetings of the Presidents of the two countries, President said that the 18th meeting of the Tehran-Astana Joint Commission will be held in the near future, which can bring useful and effective results in the direction of implementing agreements and improving the level of relations between the two countries, especially in the economic field.

In this telephone conversation, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, thanked President Raisi for his high opinion of Kazakhstan and emphasized, "Iran is a close neighbor and friend of Kazakhstan, and the two countries have many capacities and fields for expanding bilateral and regional cooperation."

The President of Kazakhstan stated that he has ordered the officials of his respective government to cooperate as much as possible to strengthen and deepen the relations between the two countries, especially in the economic field.

endNewsMessage1