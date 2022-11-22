Enemies unhappy with Iran’s big achievements: President

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the enemies' grudge is caused by Iran's huge achievements.

The president made the remarks during a visit to the Ministry of Health.

Raisi said that Iran’s number one spot in the health sector of the region and number 15 spot globally is a sign of progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that it is not tolerable for the enemies that a country that is under the pressure of tough sanctions produces 95 percent of its needed medicine.

