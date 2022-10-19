Supreme Leader terms academic elites as source of pride for Iran
Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the academic elites have been a source of pride for the country.
The Supreme Leader made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran with academic elites and top university students.
Ayatollah Khamenei called on the participants to appreciate themselves noting that the Iranian nation must also appreciate their services. “I also appreciate you very much.”endNewsMessage1