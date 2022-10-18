short link
Code: 1288151 A
خانه | Politics

Spox condemns Borrell’s garden/jungle comment

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman described EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s garden/jungle comment as arising from colonial mentality.

Spox condemns Borrell’s garden/jungle comment

“The garden/jungle metaphor arises from an utterly unacceptable colonial mentality which gives the West a right to invade and occupy,” Nasser Kanaani wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

“That era has long gone. Multipolarity is on the doorstep,” the spokesman noted.

He added, “EU needs to adopt the realities, otherwise it will continue to decline and fade.”

endNewsMessage1
لینک کپی شد
Eu Jungle West garden

Linked News

Send Comment

Archive