Pres. Raisi: US calculations in backing, intensifying riots in Iran were wrong

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the US calculations in backing and intensifying riots in Iran were wrong and Iranians will not be passive towards America's hostile actions.

President Raisi in a telephone conversation with the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Monday emphasized their determination to improve the level of relations between the two countries in various political and economic fields.

Responding to the telephone call of the Sultan of Oman, President Raisi stated that they are witnessing the highest level of trust and cooperation between the two countries in the political field, and described the relations between Tehran and Muscat as growing in various fields.

Referring to the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to diversify and deepen its relations with Oman, the President expressed hope that the process of interactions and exchanges between Iran and Oman will continue to grow, as in the past year.

In another part of his speech, President Raisi referred to America's miscalculation in supporting and escalating the riots and stated that the US mistakenly thought that their sanctions would stop the Iranian nation, but when they saw that the Iranian nation not only did not stop against the sanctions but continued to grow and progress, they turned to sedition against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

President Raisi stressed the Iranian nation will not be passive towards America's hostile actions and has the initiative.

Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, for his part, stated that he personally follows up on the implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries, stating that bilateral relations are progressing as agreed and both nations are benefiting from it.

