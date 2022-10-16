Iran, EU should avoid tensions: expert

An expert on international issues has said that it is in favor of Iran and the EU that their relations don't get worse.

It is in the interest of Iran and Europe that their relations don't get worse, Abdolreza Faraji said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Referring to the recent tension between Iran and the EU, the expert has said that turning this tension into a crisis will affect the nuclear negotiations.

He also said that Iran should try to make sure that these relations are not strained and that a deal is reached between Iran and the European countries.

Responding to a question about the recent trip of the top negotiator of the UK to Iran, he said that maybe he is delivering a message from the U.S or the IAEA to Iran.

