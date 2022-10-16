IRGC Ground Force to hold drills in Aras region

The Ground Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) will soon hold massive military drills in East Azarbaijan Province, northeastern Iran.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour.

He said that the drills will be held in the Aras region in the coming days, but did not give an exact date.

The commander said that the exercises are part of an annual mission aimed at promoting the combat readiness of the IRGC Ground Force.

